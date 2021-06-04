Barcelona 2021-22 kit: New home and away jersey styles & release dates

Which shirts will Lionel Messi be playing in next season, alongside his compatriot Sergio Aguero?

Barcelona kits are often iconic and they'll be eager to make the 2021-22 offerings as memorable, even if only through what they do in them on the pitch.

Ever since the departure from the vertical blaugrana and brief adoption of horizontal stripes in 2015-16, Barca's home kit has been a canvas for experimentation.

Their away and third kits have also seen some variance, though the colours of the Catalan Senyera - yellow and red - tend to feature strongly.

Barca fans will be eager to rekindle the glory days under the new tenure of past president Joan Laporta, but how will they look?

Barcelona 2021-22 home kit and release date

Nike continues as the Barcelona kit manufacturer and, while the brand has launched a number of other partner team kits, there has been no official reveal of the Spanish side's kit yet.

It is possible that the home kit will be launched in July, following the conclusion of Euro 2020.

Though there has been no official confirmation from Barcelona or Nike regarding the upcoming home kit, images purporting to show it have been leaked and are visible online.

They show a design which appears to be a rendering of the club crest, with a section on the top right of the torso mimicking the St George's flag - Sant Jordi to Catalonians - while the left features thin vertical stripes.

Unusually, the leaked photos show half-and-half shorts and socks, with one leg being blue and the other being maroon.

Such a daring design would actually be consistent with the apparent alternation of styles, with experimentation followed by a more traditional vertical striped look.

Barca reverted to basic vertical stripes in 2020-21 after playing in a chequered kit in 2019-20.

⚠🔴🔵 BREAKING: FC Barcelona 21-22 Home Kit Leaked - Official Pictures: https://t.co/lVnCbOEOg8 — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) May 17, 2021

Barcelona 2021-22 away kit and release date

The Barcelona away kit for 2021-22 has not been released yet, but it is expected to be launched during the summer months.

A number of rumoured colours have been reported online, with a light indigo among the possibilities.

Interestingly, it has been suggested that one of the change kits could be orange, inspired by the kit worn by the 1992 European Cup-winning team. That final was won thanks to a Ronald Koeman free kick.

How much will they cost and where can they be bought?

The 2021-22 Barcelona kits will be available to buy from most high-street sports retail stores and online through the official Barca club shop.

Barcelona's web store sells replica jerseys (home and away) for €89.99 and that should remain the same for the 2021-22 jerseys.

What about other new kits for 2021-22?