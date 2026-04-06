Balotelli breaks his silence: Tear it all down and start from scratch!

At a time when the Italian sporting world is still reeling from the shock of a historic third consecutive absence from the World Cup, the controversial ‘Super Mario’ Balotelli, striker for Al-Ittihad in the UAE, has broken his silence regarding the footballing disaster that befell his national team following their resounding defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the play-offs.

The last of the World Cup goal-scoring kings

The shocking statistical irony that stands out today is that Mario Balotelli still holds the title of “scorer of Italy’s last World Cup goal”, a goal he netted against England in the summer of 2014.

Since then, Italy has entered a dark tunnel of goal-scoring barrenness and forced absence from the finals.

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In comments to the Emirati newspaper Al-Bayan, Balotelli made no secret of his deep concern over the current situation; he did not merely lament it, but offered his vision for rescuing the Italian giants from their slump.

Mario believes that hitting rock bottom is not the end of the road, but rather a golden opportunity to shed outdated ideas and build a completely new footballing project.

Balotelli called for an end to the era of “hesitation” in promoting rising talent, stressing that the solution lies in giving young players absolute confidence in the top leagues without waiting for them to reach traditional “maturity”.

Regarding the identity of the next manager, Balotelli set a criterion that goes beyond tactics; he believes that Italy does not lack technical expertise, but rather needs a manager with “human charisma” capable of creating genuine cohesion within the dressing room.

He added: “Italy is going through a natural cycle of highs and lows, but faith in the new generation is the cornerstone of any future revival.”

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Optimism despite the setback

And despite the bitterness of defeat against Bosnia on penalties (4-1), the star who shone at Euro 2012 still believes that the “Italian system” possesses the necessary DNA to make a comeback.

Balotelli believes that football history teaches us that footballing giants may falter but they never die, and that the Azzurri’s return to their rightful place is only a matter of time, provided the current rebuilding phase is handled well.

Balotelli has had a distinguished international career, albeit a short one, scoring 14 goals in 36 matches, and his famous moment against Germany in 2012 remains etched in the memory of Italians as one of the last flashes of brilliance from the ‘super’ striker whom Italy misses today.