What is the Ballon d'Or trophy worth? Value, material, size & everything you need to know

Ever wondered what the Ballon d'Or trophy is made up of and how much is it worth? GOAL has you covered.

Every year, footballers battle for one of the most glittering and valuable pieces of individual awards in the beautiful game - the Ballon d'Or, awarding by France Football in an annual gala event.

Literally translating to 'Golden Ball' in the English language, but is it made up of gold? GOAL explores what the Ballon d'Or is worth, materials used in its production and more.

Is the Ballon d'Or made of pure gold?

Material: Gold (surface), brass, pyrite Designed by: Francois Mellerio Awarded by: France Football

The Ballon d'Or trophy is not entirely made up of gold.

It is first shaped from a wax-like material, while the surface of the ball is covered with five kilograms of 18-carat gold.

What is the Ballon d'Or trophy made of?

Apart from the wax-like material at its core, and the surface is made up of brass plates that are soldered together in the shape of a ball, to be covered by gold and rooted on a base of pyrite - also known as iron pyrite or fool's gold.

What is the Ballon d'Or trophy worth?

The Ballon d’Or trophy, in its current guise, is currently estimated to be worth approximately €3,000 (approximately $2,920).

However, the aforesaid valuation is only considering the raw materials that go into crafting the masterpiece. The inflated value can swell to over €500,000.

What are the dimensions and weight of the Ballon d'Or trophy?

Height: 31cm Width: 23cm Weight: 7kg

The Ballon d'Or award from the gold plated ball to its pyrite base measures around 31 centimeters in height and 23 centimeters in diameter, and weighs a little over seven kilograms.

Changes in the Ballon d’Or trophy

From the first Ballon d'Or awarded in 1956, the present version of the trophy has remained the same from 1983. The older guise of the trophy was identical to the award that will be given out today, but a bit smaller in size and much more mellowed down as far as the bling factor goes.

Whereas the Women’s Ballon d’Or (Ballon d'or Feminin), since its first edition in the year 2018, has remained the same.

Who designed the Ballon d'Or trophy?

The first Ballon d'Or trophy that was presented in 1956 was designed by French jewelling house Mellerio dits Meller. The current iteration of Ballon d'Or trophy was designed by Francois Mellerio.

How much prize money do Ballon d’Or winners get?

There is no direct monetary benefit that the Ballon d'Or winners get from France Football, but players have pocketed huge sums as bonuses - mainly as part of their contracts with clubs and sponsors.

Do winners get to keep their Ballons d'Or?

The Ballon d'Or winners do not get the actual trophy but a replica version of the same that is mostly housed at their respective clubs or placed at museums.