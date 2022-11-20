Bale won’t be fazed by rough treatment from USMNT and is ‘right where I want to be’ for Wales on fitness front

Gareth Bale claims to be “right where I want to be” on the fitness front for Wales and will not be fazed by rough treatment from the United States.

Welsh forward now playing in MLS

Has been nursing a few knocks

Is ready for international duty in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT have suggested that they will look to get at the former Real Madrid star, who now plies his club trade in MLS with LAFC, with it important for them to contain the obvious threat that he poses. Bale has grown accustomed down the years to being targeted by opponents and is ready to soak up anything that Gregg Berhalter’s side have to throw at him in a World Cup 2022 opener.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bale has said: “It's nothing new. I'm used to getting kicked on the field. Nothing's changed as far the referees there, and I'm sure it'll be a fair, but difficult game, one both teams are looking forward to, and I'm sure it'll be played in a great spirit and both teams will want win and hopefully it is a great spectacle on show.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 33-year-old forward, who has been nursing a few niggles during his time in Los Angeles, added on his fitness heading into a crucial contest for Wales: “Yeah, I'm right where I want to be, I'm here, before the first game and ready to go. We've all been training hard here the last week and adapting to the heat, the time zones and, we have no excuses now. We put all the hard work in and, [come] game time that's where we hopefully can step up and deliver what's needed to be delivered.”

WHAT NEXT? Wales are gracing the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958 and will also be taking on Iran and England in their other Group B fixtures.