Bale admits Tottenham had 'minor teething issues' under Mason as they win first game after Mourinho

The Lilywhites put in a gutsy home display against Southampton amid a dramatic week and they were made to work hard for all three points

Gareth Bale has admitted "minor teething issues" for Tottenham in their first match under caretaker manager Ryan Mason after the sacking of Jose Mourinho, as the club needed a stoppage time penalty from Son Heung-min to claim a 2-1 victory over Southampton on Wednesday.

Going into proceedings, Spurs endured a chaotic 72 hours that included the Super League fiasco as well as Mourinho's departure, but Bale said a half-time chat helped settle the team down and their improved effort over the final 45 minutes was ultimately rewarded with the winning goal.

Bale admitted it is "going to take some time" to acclimatise to playing under Mason, who at 29 years old is the youngest manager in Premier League history.

What has been said?

"Southampton came at us and pushed hard first half, we've only had a couple of days with the new manager to try and do some things so it's going to take some time," Bale said to Sky Sports.

"But we had a good chat at half-time about what we could improve and we did that second half and controlled the game and deserved the victory.

"[We need to] just to be patient, solve positional issues as a team. We've only had a couple of days to work on that so just minor teething issues. We'll continue to improve for the [Carabao Cup] final at the weekend."

Article continues below

Bale also claimed the Super League drama is behind the squad and no longer an issue.

"Us as players all we have been focussing on is trying to get the new manager to settle in, the matter's closed as far as I'm concerned - it's not happening so we're all good we can carry on as normal," he said.

The bigger picture

Tottenham can now take the morale boost of a positive start under Mason into their biggest match of the campaign this weekend - the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City, that presents the chance to win a first trophy since 2008.

Further reading