Bad boy Bruno Fernandes kicks ball at defenceless Frenkie de Jong to spark melee between Man Utd and Barcelona

Bruno Fernandes sparked a melee between Manchester United and Barcelona players after booting the ball at Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong on ground

Fernandes kicks ball straight at him

Barcelona furious

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder was in the thick of the action again on Thursday having given away a penalty controversially in the first half before assisting Fred for United's equaliser. Visibly frustrated at another decision going against his team, Fernandes struck the ball at pace into a helpless De Jong, much to the anger of Barcelona's players who jumped to defend their fallen team-mate.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes, known for at times trying to wind up opponents, was able to celebrate not long after when Manchester United took the lead through Antony and progressed to the next round with a 4-3 aggregate win.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR FERNANDES? The midfielder has another big competition ahead after Thursday's game, with the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle set for Sunday.