Back in action! USMNT star Gio Reyna steps up injury recovery as he features for Borussia Dortmund's Under-23 side

USMNT star Gio Reyna has fully recovered from his leg injury as he featured for Dortmund under-23 side.

Gio Reyna played for Dortmund U23 side

Back in action after leg injury

Last played for Dortmund in May

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna, who sustained a leg injury while on international duty with the USMNT, is back in action and was seen playing for Borussia Dortmund's under-23 side. The club posted a photo on their official Instagram page on Friday with the caption, "Back on the pitch. Gio made his return to the pitch in today’s U23 match."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier this week, Reyna gave an update on his injury status as he rejoined Dortmund's training. He last featured for the Bundesliga side on May 27 in the club's final game of the season against Mainz.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Edin Terzic's side will be next seen in action after the international break when they take on Freiburg in a Bundesliga clash on September 16.