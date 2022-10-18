Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game in the UK, US and India

Bayern Munich will want to record three wins in a row for the second time this season as they prepare to take on Augsburg in a second round DFB Pokal clash on Wednesday. The German champions had lost to the same opponents when the two teams last met in the Bundesliga in September.

Bayern had five different scorers as they beat Freiburg 5-0 last weekend and will be hoping to progress further in the cup competition after a disappointing showing last campaign. Augsburg, who are currently 12th, will want to cause an upset with the knowledge that they have beaten Julian Nagelsmann's team once before this season.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time

Game: Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Date: October 19, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 12:15am IST Venue: Augsburg Arena

How to watch Augsburg vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed via ESPN+ app.

There is no telecast for the game in the United Kingdom (UK).

The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Country TV channel Live stream UK N/A N/A US N/A ESPN+ India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Augsburg squad and team news

Augsburg will be without Andre Hahn, Rafal Gikiewicz, Felix Uduokhai, Reece Oxford, Niklas Dorsch, Noah Sarenren Bazee and Tobias Strobl who are sidelined due to injuries.

Augsburg predicted XI: Koubek; Framberger, Gumny, Winther, Pedersen; Caligiuri, Baumgartlinger, Gruezo, Vargas; Demirovic, Berisha

Position Players Goalkeepers Gikiewicz, Klein, Leneis, Koubek Defenders Gumny, Pederson, Oxford, Iago, Jeffrey, Uduokhai, Bauer, Winther, Framberger Midfielders Strobl, Gruezo, Maier, Vargas, Baumgartlinger, Elvis, Bazee, Caliguiri, Jensen, Zehnter, Hahn, Dorsch Forwards Florian, Demirovic, Berisha, Mbila, Petkov

Bayern Munich squad & team news

Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer and Bouna Sarr continue to be sidelined due to injuries for Bayern.

Nagelsmann will also be without Leroy Sane who picked up an injury against Freiburg.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Ulrich; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Stanisic; Sabitzer, Gravenberch; Gnabry, Musiala, Tel; Choupo-Moting