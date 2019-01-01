Aubameyang: I can win Premier League Golden Boot

The Gunners forward believes he can be the top scorer this season, which is the mark of an elite striker

striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says winning the Golden Boot in his first full season in the Premier League would mean a lot.

The Gabon international has netted 19 times in the Premier League this year, two behind Mohamed Salah, who leads the race for top goalscorer in ’s top flight.

Arsenal have two games remaining against and in which Aubameyang can swell his tally and add to the Golden Boot he won for Dortmund in the two seasons ago.

“When you’re a striker it means a lot,” the 29-year-old told a press conference.

“When you win it, it’s always a pleasure. If you want to be the best you have to win the Golden Boot.

“It’s a tough battle. We have great strikers in the Premier League. They are so consistent all season. They score and they score and they score.

“The best strikers are just waiting to score all season. That’s what makes them so special.

“But I am a guy who is confident and I know I can do it. No problem if not but there’s still two games to play in the Premier League so I have my chances and why not?”

Aubameyang discussed his relationship with strike partner Alexandre Lacazette, who earlier on Friday won Arsenal’s Player of the Year award.

“Maybe this is the first season in my career that I play with another striker like [Lacazette],” he continued.

“I’m really happy that we’re doing well. We always give everything for the team and Laca deserves to score goals, and I think I do as well.

“We have the same vision about football when we talk in the dressing room, the same ideas and the same feelings. The fact that we understand each other is the thing that makes the difference in the games.”

Aubameyang is hopeful the Gunners can reach the next year after a two-year absence.

“My ambition was to bring the club back into the Champions League and we are not so far away. Hopefully we will reach this target," Aubameyang said.

The Gunners have two routes into the Champions League as they fight for the top four in the Premier League and are still in the .

They lead their Europa League semi-final 3-1 over after the first leg and are in fifth in the Premier League, two points behind .