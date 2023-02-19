Atletico vs Athletic Club: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Athletic Club in La Liga on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano.
The hosts are unbeaten in their last five league matches and are currently fourth on the league table with 39 points from 21 matches.
Athletic Club have also won three out of their last four matches and qualified for the Copa del Rey semi-final by beating Valencia. Three points on Sunday will help them close the gap on Atletico to three points and keep them in the race for a Champions League spot.
Which TV channel is the game on, and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Atletico vs Athletic Club: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Atletico vs Athletic Club
Date:
February 19, 2023
Kick-off:
5:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET / 11:00 pm IST
Venue:
Wanda Metropolitano
Where to watch Atletico vs Athletic Club on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes and live-streamed on ESPN+.
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on Viaplay Sports and can be streamed via LaLiga TV and Viaplay website.
In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
Viaplay Sports
Viaplay website, LaLigaTV
US
ESPN Deportes
India
Sports 18 SD/ HD
Jio Cinema
Athletic Club team news and squad
Ander Herrera and Inigo Martinez continue to remain out of action due to injuries while Yuri Berchiche is back from suspension and is available for selection.
Athletic Club possible XI: Simon; De Marcos, Vivian, Alvarez, Lekue; Zarraga, Vesga; N Williams, Sancet, I Williams; Guruzeta
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Simon, Agirrezabala, Iru
Defenders
Alvarez, Vivian, Paredes, Berchiche, Balenziaga, Lekue, Capa, Marcos
Midfielders
Vesga, Vensedor, Zarraga, Garcia, Sancet, Muniain
Forwards
Berenguer, Morcillo, N. Williams, I. Williams, Garcia, Guruzeta
Atletico Madrid squad and team news
There are no injury concerns in Diego Simeone's side but Stefan Savic will miss the clash due to a red card that he picked up in their last game against Celta Vigo.
Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata are likely to start upfront.
Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Reinildo, Gimenez, Hermoso; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Carrasco; Griezmann, Morata
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Oblak, Grbic.
Defenders
Gimenez, Hermoso, Reinildo, Reguilon, Molina, Doherty.
Midfielders
Kondogbia, Witsel, De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Niguez, Barrios, Lemar.
Forwards
Griezmann, Correa, Morata, Carrasco, Depay.