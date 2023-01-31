Atletico Madrid pushing for Matt Doherty transfer as Tottenham defender is lined up as Felipe replacement

Atletico Madrid are reportedly pushing to sign Matt Doherty on loan from Tottenham as they seek a replacement for outgoing defender Felipe.

Atletico's Felipe set to sign for Forest

Rojiblancos want Doherty as a replacement

Loan deal with no option to buy

WHAT HAPPENED? With Felipe on the verge of completing a permanent move to Nottingham Forest, Diego Simeone is keen to reinforce his options at right back. He has zeroed in on Tottenham's Doherty, who looks set to join the Spanish outfit on loan, according to Marca. It is expected to be a straightforward short-term loan deal with no option to buy the 31-year-old outright at the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Republic of Ireland international has struggled for minutes under Antonio Conte at Tottenham. In fact, he came under fire from his manager in October when Conte criticised him publicly. Doherty has played just 878 minutes so far across 16 appearances in all competitions in 2022-23.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tottenham have already reached an agreement with Sporting CP to sign Pedro Porro, which could help pave the way for Doherty to complete his switch to Spain. Porro himself confirmed his imminent transfer to Spurs before boarding his flight to London, where a medical is already booked for him.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOHERTY? The Spurs full-back will hope that a change in club can help him to rediscover his best form. However, he will face stiff competition from Nahuel Molina at Atletico as the Argentine World Cup winner is one of the most trusted lieutenants of Simeone.