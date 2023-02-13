Atletico Madrid emerge as suitors for USMNT star Christian Pulisic ahead of Chelsea's summer clearout

With Christian Pulisic likely to leave Chelsea in the summer, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have emerged as one of the frontrunners to sign him.

Pulisic one of many players facing axe

Atletico monitoring forward's situation

Relationship after Felix loan could aid move

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star heads a long list of potential outgoings from west London at the end of the 2022-23 campaign following Todd Boehly's winter spending spree. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Atletico are monitoring the situation of the 24-year-old, who could be available for a price way below the £57.6m ($73m) Chelsea paid in 2019.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Any move is thought to be facilitated by the recent communications over the loan signing of Joao Felix. In fact, the Blues are reportedly considering a permanent move for the Portugal international, and it cannot be ruled out that some sort of exchange deal could be arranged between the two.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After a whopping eight new faces were brought in in January, Pulisic is one of many names on the chopping block this summer. He will likely be joined by Hakim Ziyech, who nearly forced a move to Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has found himself frozen out under Graham Potter and removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad. Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek look unlikely to extend their stays, while Kalidou Koulibaly and Callum Hudson-Odoi could also be moved on.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The American is currently in recovery following a serious knee injury picked up earlier this year, and was spotted signing autographs wearing the jersey of his NFL rivals Kansas City Chiefs.