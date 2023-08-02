Aston Villa ready to trigger Tyler Adams' £25m release clause after seeing Chelsea enter transfer race for USMNT star

Aston Villa are reportedly set to trigger the £25 million ($31.8m) release clause in Tyler Adams' contract at Leeds amid rival interest from Chelsea.

Villa keen to get Adams

Stiff competition for the USMNT star

Chelsea enter the fray

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old had an impressive 2022-23 season with Leeds, becoming one of their top performers. However, Leeds were still unable to avoid relegation to the Championship and Adams' future has become a topic of much debate. It is believed that Brighton have already made an offer for Adams, slightly below his release clause, while clubs like Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Everton have also been tipped to offer the USMNT star a route back to the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Daily Mail, Villa want to fend off competition for Adams by activating his £25m release clause, and are now awaiting a firm answer from the player as Unai Emery continues to reshape his squad ahead of the 2023-24 season, which will see The Lions compete in Europe.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Although Chelsea's primary target remains Moises Caicedo of Brighton and they also hold an interest in Southampton's Romeo Lavia, their inflated price tags have been a major stumbling block, and Adams represents a cheaper alternative.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Villa are leaving no stone unturned to string together a formidable unit as they have already signed Youri Tielemans from Leicester City. They will be in pre-season action against Lazio and Valencia on August 4 and 6 respectively before they start their latest Premier League campaign a week later against Newcastle on August 12.