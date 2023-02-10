- Blues charged over financial rule breaches
- Waiting to discover punishment
- Coach will not walk out on the club
Quizzed on whether he feels that charges against City have been driven by other clubs, Guardiola said: “Yeah of course. It's the Premier League.”
Asked to expand on why that would be the case, the Catalan coach added: “You should go to the chairman, the CEO's, Daniel Levy, and ask them.”
