Pep Guardiola has blamed Manchester City’s Premier League rivals for forcing financial charges on the club, but is adamant that he will not quit.

Blues charged over financial rule breaches

Waiting to discover punishment

Coach will not walk out on the club

Quizzed on whether he feels that charges against City have been driven by other clubs, Guardiola said: “Yeah of course. It's the Premier League.”

Asked to expand on why that would be the case, the Catalan coach added: “You should go to the chairman, the CEO's, Daniel Levy, and ask them.”

More to follow...