When is the 2023 Asian Cup final? Date, kick-off time, where to watch & teams

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Asian Cup final, including when it is, kick-off time and where to watch.

The Asian Cup is as big as it gets in the sphere of Asian football.

While powerhouses such as Japan, Australia, and South Korea have already packed their bags, Qatar are battling to defend their own title as tournament hosts.

So when exactly is the final and where can you watch it? GOAL has the date, kick-off time, TV channel and where to stream it live.

When is the 2023 Asian Cup final?

What: 2023 Asian Cup final When: February 10, 2024 TV & Streaming: TrillerTV+ (UK) / Fubo (US) Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT / 10 am ET / 7 am PT

Where to watch the 2023 Asian Cup final on TV & stream live

The clash will be available to watch on TrillerTV+ in the UK.

In the US, viewers can watch the Asian Cup final on Paramount+ (sign up for free 7-day trial) and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Which teams are in the 2023 Asian Cup final?

With the underdog title and having made it to the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams, Jordan have confirmed themselves as one of the two finalists, beating South Korea 2-0 in their semi-final clash on Tuesday.

The other finalist will be decided following the second semi-final between Iran and Qatar on Wednesday.

Where is the 2023 Asian Cup final played?

The 2023 Asian Cup final will be held at the majestic Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. The largest stadium in the country and the Middle East in terms of capacity, it boasted a full house with a record attendance of 88,966 - including the 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France.