Asensio airs Real Madrid contract hope after generating talk of interest from Man Utd & Arsenal

Marco Asensio maintains his preference is to remain at Real Madrid after previously generating talk of interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? As things stand, the Spain international forward will become a free agent in the summer when his current contract at Santiago Bernabeu expires. Given the 26-year-old’s pedigree, as a three-time Champions League winner with over 250 appearances for Real to his name, reports of admiring glances being shot in his direction – particularly from the Premier League – come as no surprise.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asensio is, however, adamant that he wants to thrash out fresh terms in Madrid, telling Marca when quizzed again on his future plans: “Things are being discussed, we’ll see where it goes. I’m focused on myself and the next game. I hope everything comes to fruition. I want to renew and be at Madrid for a long time, but it’s not something that depends only on me. For me the most important thing is the sporting side and being happy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blancos snapped Asensio up from Real Mallorca in 2014 and have seen him hit 52 goals for them across six-and-a-half seasons in the Spanish capital.

WHAT NEXT? While Asensio is eager to stay put, he does face competition for places from the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Eden Hazard, while Real continue to be linked with further big-money reinforcements in the final third of the field.