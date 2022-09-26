Arthur agent addresses Liverpool transfer regret rumours following summer loan deal with Juventus

The agent of Liverpool loanee Arthur has rubbished suggestions that the Reds are already regretting putting a deal in place with Juventus.

Brazilian joined on season-long deal

Yet to make Premier League bow

Still adjusting to life in English football

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international midfielder completed a season-long switch to Anfield from the Turin giants on transfer deadline day. He has taken in just 13 minutes of Champions League football for Premier League heavyweights so far, with a domestic debut yet to be made. There has been talk of those on Merseyside questioning their decision to snap up the 26-year-old, with some reports suggesting that he could be sent back to Turin in January.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arthur’s representative, Federico Pastorello, has told Gazzetta dello Sport: “The first few weeks are normal for adaptation and the recovery of (a player’s) physical condition. Everyone is very happy with him. He has given up his holidays to stay in Liverpool to work. Soon, he will be at 100 percent.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arthur made 63 appearances across two seasons at Juventus, having moved to Italy from Barcelona as part of a deal that saw Miralem Pjanic head in the opposite direction.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARTHUR? Liverpool, who have witnessed their midfield options be decimated by injury this season, will be back in domestic action on Saturday when taking in a home date with Brighton.