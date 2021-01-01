'We are on it' - Arteta hints at late Arsenal deal as Gunners target left-back

The north London side have already added two new faces to their squad during January, signing midfielder Martin Odegaard and goalkeeper Mat Ryan

Mikel Arteta has not ruled out the possibility of Arsenal bringing in a new player before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The Gunners have already added two new faces to their squad on loan during January, signing attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid and goalkeeper Mat Ryan from Brighton.

Arteta has previously stated that he would like to add a new left-back to provide cover for Kieran Tierney and, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s match at Wolves, the Gunners boss hinted that could still be a possibility.

“The last day of the transfer window is always unpredictable so things can happen,” he said. “They might happen, they might not happen. We are on it.”

Arsenal have been short at left-back following the departure of Sead Kolasinac to Schalke earlier in the month.

They do have an interest in Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand, who has six months left on his contract at St Mary’s and has been stalling over extending his stay. They have also been linked with Patrick van Aanholt at Crystal Palace as they continue to look at players who could provide cover for Tierney on the left side of the back four.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has played that role before but he is one of several players who could still leave Arsenal before the close of the transfer deadline.

Leicester, Southampton and West Brom are all believed to be interested in the England international, who wants to secure regular football until the end of the season to boost his chances of making Gareth Southgate’s squad for the European Championships in the summer.

Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock are two players who could also leave on loan, with the latter wanted by Newcastle. While discussions over Shkodran Mustafi’s future continue, with the club having raised the possibility on cancelling his contract - which expires in the summer - six months early.

“We have decided [who could leave today] and we are working on it,” said Arteta. “You will find out before 11pm. I cannot speak about any individual players. What we want to do, the conversations we've had, the various reasons - let's see if we can get something done tonight."