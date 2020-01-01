'Arteta needs £150m to spend on a new squad' - Arsenal played 'survival football' against Liverpool, says Groves

The former Gunner thinks the Spanish head coach will need to make wholesale changes in order to spark a revival of fortunes at Emirates Stadium

Mikel Arteta needs £150 million ($189m) to spend on a new squad, according to Perry Groves, who says played "survival football" during their win over .

Arsenal welcomed the newly crowned Premier League champions to Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, where they were looking to bounce back from a frustrating north London derby defeat to .

Liverpool dominated possession throughout the match, managing 24 shots at goal to the Gunners' total of three, with Sadio Mane opening the scoring 20 minutes in.

However, Alexandre Lacazette pounced on a short backpass from Virgil van Dijk to level the scores just after the half-hour mark, before Reiss Nelson completed an unlikely first-half turnaround.

Arsenal held on for a 2-1 victory, but Arteta admitted post-match that there is still a huge gulf between the two sides in terms of quality.

The Gunners boss also conceded that significant investment in the transfer market this summer will be necessary for his side to close that gap, and Groves understands the Spaniard's frustration.

The former Arsenal midfielder says the current squad is lacking depth in several departments, with it his belief that Arteta has done an impressive job of maximising their output since inheriting the managerial reigns in December.

“Arsenal need money spent in different areas, especially at centre-half and in central midfield," Groves told Talksport.

“I can see what Arteta is trying to do, I can see there’s a plan, but at the moment he’s dealing with six, seven, eight players he knows he doesn’t really want, but, he’s got to keep using them and be cute.

“We’ve got a lot of young players coming in, which is good, but watching the game against Liverpool it was survival football, let’s be honest. There is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, but the finances, that squad probably needs £100m or £150m spent on it.”

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League standings at the moment, but they can still secure a spot if they win their remaining two fixtures against and . The win over Spurs left them with 53 points from 36 games, two behind rivals Tottenham in seventh.