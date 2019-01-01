Arsene Wenger: Liverpool attacker Salah is one of the best players in the world now

After overcoming a slow start this season, the Egypt international currently leads the race for the English top-flight's Golden Boot

Former manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that forward Mohamed Salah remains one of the best players in the world.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with the Reds after joining them from Italian side AS , scoring 44 goals in the 2017/18 season.

Despite a slow start this season, Salah leads the Premier League top scorers’ chart with 21 goals and has 25 goals across all competitions.

The French tactician has lauded the Egyptian attacker and praised Liverpool’s scouting team for discovering him.

“Mohamed Salah is a fantastic player. He blossomed at Liverpool after being already very good at Roma,” Wenger told BeIN sports.

“He is a sensational player. He fell a little bit after the World Cup until the past few weeks, he managed to come back to his best and he is one of the best players in the world right now.

“You have to give credit to Liverpool, with many clubs on the market and be able to sniff a player like him, shows that they did very well.”

Salah will hope to replicate his fine form for in the 2019 , slated for June and July.

Article continues below

The Pharaohs are in Group A along with DR Congo, and Zimbabwe.