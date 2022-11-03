Arsenal vs FC Zurich : Lineups and LIVE updates

Arsenal have another chance to secure top spot when they host bottom placed FC Zurich at the Emirates

After missing out on an opportunity to secure the top spot in Group A, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has another chance to finish as group leaders when they host FC Zurich at the Emirates.

Arsenal has been successful in replicating their domestic heroics in Europe winning 4 out of 5 matches in their group. The Gunners would like to redeem themselves after they suffered a shock against PSV last time. Leading the group by two points, Arsenal will be looking to brush aside their counterparts having won 11 of their previous encounters at the Emirates. The Premier League leaders would aim to finish off their group with a victory and qualify for the knockout round in style. Furthermore, their opposition in the latter stages of the competition could be defined by the Gunners’ position in the group.

Zurich currently sits bottom of the table having won just a single game out of the 5 they have played. Although if Zurich manages to leave the Emirates with three points, they could displace Bodo/Glimt to secure themselves a Conference League spot considering the latter loses to PSV. Franco Foda’s biggest concern would be his defense. The Swiss team has the worst defensive record in the Europa League having conceded 15 goals in just 5 games. Although considering Arsenal’s red-hot form, a win for Zurich looks an unlikely result.

Arsenal vs FC Zurich probable line-ups

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Lokonga, Vieira; Nelson, Nketiah, Martinelli

FC Zurich XI (3-4-1-2): Brecher; Mets, Aliti, Kamberi; Boranijasevic, Selnaes, Conde, Guerrero; Marchesano; Okita, Tosin

Arsenal vs FC Zurich LIVE updates

Arsenal's next three fixtures

The Gunners travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on the 6th of November. Mikel Arteta's men then welcome Brighton in the EFL Cup on the 10th of November before traveling to the Molineux Stadium on the 13th of November to face Wolves.