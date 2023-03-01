Arsenal vs Everton : Lineups and LIVE updates

Premier League leaders Arsenal welcome relegation-threatened Everton at Emirates stadium looking to maintain their grip on the top spot

Arsenal will be looking to extend their lead at the top when they host Everton at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday evening, with Mikel Arteta's Gunners out for retribution against Sean Dyche's battle-hardened Toffees.

Arsenal have bounced back from a recent dip in form that saw them go four games without a win in all competitions (D1, L3), including league defeats to Everton and Manchester City, with two season-defining away victories against Aston Villa and Leicester City.

While the former was a dramatic high-scoring contest, the latter was decided by a single goal from Gabriel Martinelli.

These results means Arsenal have returned to the top of the table after title-contenders Manchester City had snatched it away from them earlier last month. In fact, Arteta's side opened a sizable five-point buffer over Pep Guardiola's juggernaut.

However, the Citizens ensured they remain hot on the heels of Gunners, cutting down the gap to two again after beating Bournemouth in stunning fashion, as the three-horse title race continues to heat up ahead of sason's business end.

Mikel Arteta will want his troops to maintain their momentum, pick up another three points as they look to cash in their game in hand with vengeance on their minds.

As for Everton, they also got a crucial victory over Leeds in a relegation six-pointer either side of a dismal Merseyside derby defeat and home loss against Aston Villa last time out in which they wasted numerous golden goal-scoring chances.

The Toffees are now back in the relegation zone after other results went against them over the weekend, but crucially are only one point adrift of safety as of yet.

With Sean Dyche's battling for each and every point in sight in order to secure survival, there should be no fear factor here against the league leaders after handing them a 1-0 upset at Goodison Park in the reverse fixture early February.

Arsenal vs Everton confirmed lineups

Arsenal XI (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale, White, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Everton XI (4-5-1): Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Maupay

Arsenal vs Everton LIVE updates

Arsenal's upcoming games

Arsenal have a crunch schedule in March 2023, starting off with this feisty clash against Everton. The Gunners will next host another relegation-threatened Premier League outfit in Bournemouth over the weekend.

Thereafter, they begin their Europa League knockout round journey with an away game against Sporting CP on March 9th, followed by a return leg at the Emirates a week after, with a tricky trip to Marco Silva's high-flying Fulham sandwiched in between on March 12th.