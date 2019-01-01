Arsenal vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Gunners are in need of a confidence boost ahead of a difficult run of games, while the Blues will be aiming to pull further clear of them

Arsenal will be keen to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Unai Emery's side suffered a 1-0 defeat to West Ham in their last outing, a result which widened the gap to the Blues in fourth place.

However, they have a chance to regain some ground in the hunt for Champions League qualification when they welcome Maurizio Sarri's side to north London.

Chelsea recovered from their Carabao Cup loss to Tottenham last week by beating Newcastle United 2-1 at Stamford Bridge and they will be hoping to move up to third with a win over the Gunners.

Game Arsenal vs Chelsea Date Saturday, January 19 Time 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET Stream (US only) fuboTV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBC / NBC fuboTV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown live on TV via BT Sport 1 and it can be streamed live online using the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

Squads & Team News

Position Arsenal squad Goalkeepers Cech, Leno, Martinez Defenders Bellerin, Sokratis, Koscielny, Mustafi, Lichtsteiner, Monreal, Jenkinson, Kolasinac, Medley, Mavropanos, Osei-Tutu, Pleguezuelo Midfielders Elneny, Ramsey, Ozil, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Smith Rowe, Willock, Saka, Gilmour Forwards Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah, John-Jules

Arsenal have a number of enforced absences, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Danny Welbeck and Rob Holding missing due to injuries.

Mkhitaryan is out with a broken metatarsal, but is expected to be available in a week's time for the Gunners' FA Cup clash with Manchester United. Holding is laid low with a knee injury and Welbeck is nursing an ankle complaint.

Mesut Ozil has missed out in recent fixtures and speculation has intensified over his future, but he returns to the bench on derby day.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Ramsey, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Subs: Cech, Mustafi, Monreal, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Ozil, Iwobi.

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Green Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Moses, Zappacosta, Cahill, Luiz, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Ampadu Midfielders Jorginho, Drinkwater, Kante, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Hazard, Pedro, Willian, Hudson-Odoi Forwards Morata, Giroud

While Alvaro Morata has recovered from a hamstring problem, the Spain international is not involved.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek misses out with a back problem, while Gary Cahill - another player linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge - has been left out of the matchday squad.

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Pedro, Hazard.

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Emerson, Ampadu, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud.

Betting & Match Odds

Chelsea are considered favourites, with bet365 giving odds of 11/8 on a Blues triumph at the Emirates. Arsenal are rated 21/10 to win, while a draw is available at 13/5.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Chelsea came out on top when the sides met last August - with Marcos Alonso's late strike securing a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge - but while they might hold a psychological edge over the Gunners, Sarri is anticipating an entirely different experience on Saturday.

"In August [against Arsenal], it was a different match," the former Napoli coach said. "They have changed in the last seven or eight matches, but we learned that they have really very dangerous movements in the offensive phase without the ball.

Article continues below

"I think we can be dangerous against this opponent but we have to defend with a very high level of application and attention for 95 minutes."

The Gunners come into the game a wounded animal and their defeat against West Ham means that they have registered just two wins in their last five matches in all competitions.

With an FA Cup clash against Manchester United up next as well as an encounter with Manchester City in the league on the horizon, they will be eager to build their confidence and gather some momentum with a home win.