Arsenal vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Arsenal against Brentford in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Arsenal and Brentford will lock horns in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The league leaders are looking to complete the Premier League double over Brentford, following their 3-0 win at the Brentford Community Stadium earlier this season. Moreover, the Gunners have won their last seven Premier League London derby matches, with all of those taking place this season.

However, they head into this fixture on the back of two successive defeats against Manchester City and Everton in the FA Cup and the Premier League respectively.

Mikel Arteta will urge his troops to arrest the slide as quickly as possible to preserve their five-point lead at the summit, if not extend it. However, it will not be an easy task against the Bees who have won four of their last five Premier League matches and are unbeaten in their last nine.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Arsenal vs Brentford: Date & kick-off time

Game: Arsenal vs Brentford Date: February 11, 2023 Kick-off: 10:00 am ET, 3:00 pm GMT, 8:30 pm IST Venue: Emirates Stadium

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be live-streamed on the Peacock.

In the United Kingdom (U.K.), it will not be broadcasted as 3 pm kick-offs are not broadcast in the UK.

The game will be broadcasted across the Star Sports network in India and can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Peacock UK NA NA India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Arsenal team news and squad

The Gunners will miss Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny, while Emile Smith Rowe suffered a setback and is now doubtful with a thigh niggle. However, Reiss Nelson could make it to the matchday squad after he returned to full training last week.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Position Players Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Turner Defenders Saliba, Magalhaes, Holding, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tierney, White, Tomiyasu. Midfielders Partey, Jorginho, Xhaka, Odegaard, Vieira. Forwards Martinelli, Nketiah, Trossard, Nelson, Saka.

Brentford team news and squad

Frank Onyeka and Shandon Baptiste could recover from their thigh and groin issues respectively to make them available for selection. However, they will continue to miss Pontus Jansson who is nursing a thigh injury of his own.

Ivan Toney needs to be cautious as he is just one yellow card away from getting a two-match ban after being cautioned seven times in the season.

Brentford possible XI: Raya; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Position Players Goalkeepers Raya, Strakosha. Defenders Ajer, Pinnock, Mee, Zanka, Henry, Hickey, Roerslev, Stevens. Midfielders Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Dasilva, Onyeka, Baptiste, Ghoddos. Forwards Lewis-Potter, Wissa, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Schade, Toney.