Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko and 'world's most beautiful WAG' Vlada Sedan announce they're expecting second child in adorable video including family dog

Oleksandr Zinchenko and wife Vlada Sedan announced they are expecting their second child in an adorable Instagram video that included the family dog.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite a season marred with injuries, the Ukraine full-back has plenty of reasons to celebrate off the pitch as the defender is expecting a second child with his wife Vlada.

The couple posted an adorable video to confirm the pregnancy with Ellie Goulding's 'Love Me Like You Do' as the background soundtrack. The parents, their daughter, who was born in Miami in August 2021, and even their pet dog, featured in the video, which revealed the baby's sonogram.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zinchenko met Vlada, dubbed as the world's most beautiful WAG by the fans, during an international match with Ukraine, where she was working as a TV presenter. The pair made their relationship public when the defender planted a kiss on her cheek following a 5-0 win for the national side in 2019.

After they posted the recent video, Arsenal, Shakhtar Donetsk and several celebrities, including Nathan Ake, Ukrainian actor Andrii Biedniakov, and Danish football star Bart Ramselaar, congratulated the pair.

Getty

Oleksandr Zinchenko Instagram

(Zinchenko and his wife with their first-born daughter)

WHAT NEXT? Zinchenko is nursing an injury and is set to miss out on Arsenal's final matchday clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.