Arsenal set to sign £1.6m goalkeeper Runarsson from Dijon following Martinez exit

The 25-year-old Iceland international is undergoing a medical in France, but there could be another addition between the posts

are close to completing another summer signing with goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson undergoing a medical ahead of a £1.6 million move.

The 25-year-old joined Dijon from Danish side Nordsjaelland in 2018, and has made five appearances for .

He initially came through the ranks at hometown club KR Reykjavik, and was a regular for his country at under-19 and under-21 level.

Runarsson hasn't yet arrived in , with the medical taking place in .

He is unlikely to be signed in time to make Mikel Arteta's squad for the game with West Ham on Saturday evening.

Arsenal have moved for Runarsson in the wake of Emiliano Martinez' £20 million ($25m) exit to Aston Villa.

However, it isn't yet clear whether Runarsson has been signed as a direct replacement for Martinez or as backup to Bernd Leno.

Arsenal also hold an interest in keeper David Raya to fill that role, and the Telegraph reports the Gunners have made a bid for him as well.

Arteta is well aware of the potential importance of having a capable deputy in goal following Martinez’ superb performances last season.

He starred following an injury to Bernd Leno, making key saves on the way to an triumph and a win over to start the new season.

With Leno returning as No. 1 for the 2020-21 season, Martinez eventually opted to leave to further his ambition of becoming the first-choice goalkeeper for .

After representing his country at under-17 and under-20 level, the 28-year-old Martinez is yet to win a senior cap but will be confident of impressing in the Premier League for Villa.

"Thank you Arsenal,” Martinez said on Instagram. “For me, I could not be happier to leave through the front door with the Arsenal fanbase supporting me and the club supporting me.

"I had 11 years at the club, and even if it was a hard road for me, and I suffered through my time at Arsenal, today I am happy and I tried to show young goalies how work pays off.

“The Arsenal fanbase were always there for me, I felt their love. Even when Bernd got injured this season, I received loads of messages like 'we trust in you', 'you are our goalie'. That made me confident, made me win games and made me the keeper I am today.”