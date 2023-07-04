Arsenal sign Alessia Russo on a free transfer after England international's departure from Manchester United

Arsenal have announced the arrival of England star Alessia Russo on a free transfer, with the striker having left Manchester United in June.

Russo signs for Arsenal on a free

Striker left Man Utd last month

Gunners had bids for Russo rejected in January

WHAT HAPPENED? Russo has been a target for the Gunners for a long time, with interest going back as far as early 2020. The club made a world-record bid for the England forward back in January, too, but saw it rejected as Man Utd battled with them for the top spots in the Women's Super League. Arsenal have finally added the Lioness to their squad now - and for no cost.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The transfer continues a fruitful start to the window for Jonas Eidevall's side, with Russo already their third signing of the summer after defender Amanda Ilestedt and former Benfica forward Cloe Lacasse. With Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema also due to return from ACL injuries in the early months of the upcoming season, Arsenal's squad is shaping up nicely.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “I’m really excited to be here and I can’t wait to get going,” Russo said. “I want to win trophies – as does everyone in this club. I can’t wait to get stuck in and grow as a player – it’s a new challenge and a new environment.

“I think the growth of the women’s game has been incredible, but particularly at a club like Arsenal. The sell-out against Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium last season was fantastic and I’m just really excited to be part of this club.”

WHAT NEXT FOR RUSSO? The England striker has a big summer ahead of her before she pulls on the Arsenal colours, as she is part of the Lionesses' squad that will fly out to Australia on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup.