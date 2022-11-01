Arsenal's Reiss Nelson reacts to two FPL managers captaining him for Forest outing: ‘You got no idea how much I rate!’

Reiss Nelson was as surprised as anybody to discover that two Fantasy Premier League players captained him ahead of a two-goal showing for Arsenal.

Gunners star made first PL appearance of 2022-23

Bagged a brace in a convincing victory

Earned favour from fantasy managers

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old forward took in his first top-flight minutes of the 2022-23 campaign on Sunday as the Gunners eased past struggling Nottingham Forest 5-0 at Emirates Stadium. Nelson replaced the injured Bukayo Saka in that contest, going on to bag a second-half brace, and is delighted to learn that a couple of fantasy coaches took a serious punt on him by naming him as skipper to double up any points he scored.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Saka set to take in a spell on the sidelines, it may be that Nelson sees more minutes in Arsenal’s upcoming fixtures across Europa League and Premier League competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta’s side, who sit at the top of the Premier League table, have a continental clash with FC Zurich to take in on Thursday before then heading to Stamford Bridge on Sunday for a domestic derby date with Chelsea.