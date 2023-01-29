Arsenal receive massive Partey injury boost after scan results

Thomas Partey expects to be fit to face Everton on Sunday in a major boost to Arsenal's title hopes.

Partey went off in Manchester City clash

He was replaced by Sambi Lokonga

Lokonga was criticised for his second half performance

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ghana international was forced off at half-time of Friday night's FA Cup fourth round defeat at Manchester City, with Mikel Arteta revealing afterwards that the midfielder would have to undergo an MRI scan on some damaged ribs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news was a major concern to Arsenal fans, who view Partey as arguably the most irreplaceable player in Arteta's side right now. But concerns over Partey have now been eased somewhat, with sources close to the player confirming to GOAL that the scan results did not show anything serious.

The 29-year-old is understood to now be increasingly hopeful that he will be able to train as normal ahead of Saturday's trip to Everton in the Premier League and that he should be available to feature at Goodison Park.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners return to Premier League action on Saturday when they take on struggling Everton.