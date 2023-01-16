Arsenal in transfer talks with Orlando City star Facundo Torres

Orlando City star Facundo Torres confirmed that his club have held talks with Arsenal over a potential transfer.

Torres confirms Arsenal talks

Been linked to Gunners as Saka backup

19 goal contributions in first MLS season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan star has been linked with the Gunners, who see him as a potential backup to Bukayo Saka with plenty of upside to his game. In the fall, it was reported that the two sides had begun talks, and Torres himself has now confirmed that the two sides have held discussions.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Orlando City confirmed to me that there was contact with Arsenal, but then I left for the World Cup and I didn’t want to hear about a potential transfer at that point," he told 90min. "So the conversation stayed there but now that I am back with the team, we will see where the conversation goes."

He continued: “I would love to play in Europe. It’s a dream I’ve had since I was a kid. At the moment I am focused on Orlando City. But La Liga or Premier League would be my targets, and that’s where the rumors are coming from. But yeah, I would absolutely love that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Torres emerged as a star throughout the 2022 season, which saw him lead Orlando City to a U.S. Open Cup title. He signed with the club from Penarol last January for a club-record fee and it didn't take long for him to adjust to MLS as he provided nine goals and 10 assists in 33 appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR TORRES AND ORLANDO? MLS clubs are just beginning preseason, with Orlando set to open their campaign on February 25 against the New York Red Bulls.