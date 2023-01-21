Arsenal enter official talks with Spanish wonderkid Fresneda - and Valladolid leave defender on bench amid transfer discussion

Arsenal are in talks to sign Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid, GOAL can confirm, and the Valladolid player was benched on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have been linked with the right-back for some time and Fabrizio Romano claims they have already started negotiations with his agent, who GOAL understands was at the club's training ground last week and also has held talks with other teams in England.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are not the only team in with a chance of signing the 18-year-old, with Newcastle also said to be in for him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Valladolid may have made peace with the prospect of losing their highly-rated talent as he was left out of the starting XI for their league match against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's Premier League leaders are in action on Sunday when they meet Manchester United.