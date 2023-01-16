Arsenal's Mudryk revenge?! Gunners confident of beating Chelsea to Rice transfer as West Ham midfielder emerges as top target

Arsenal are confident of beating Chelsea to the signing of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer.

Gunners make signing Rice top priority

May have to pay £80m for midfielder

Chelsea & Man Utd also in for him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Times reports the Gunners are making signing the England international their top priority for the summer transfer window, while Chelsea and Manchester United are long-term admirers and are still in the frame to sign him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are top of the Premier League and on course to win the title this season as they are eight points clear of reigning champions Manchester City. If Mikel Arteta's team can go on to lift the trophy, they believe it will boost their hopes of luring Rice to north London, especially with Chelsea in 10th place and in danger of missing out on next season's Champions League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: West Ham will likely be forced to sell the 24-year-old this summer as his contract is set to expire in 2024. However, Arsenal may have to pay as much as £80 million ($98m) to land him at the end of the season. The Gunners will be desperate to bring in Rice and not lose out to Chelsea on yet another target after their London rivals beat them to the £89m ($109m) signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arteta's team will hope to preserve their lead at the top of the Premier League when they take on Manchester United on Sunday.