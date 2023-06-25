Arsenal sent Folarin Balogun transfer warning as Aaron Ramsey insists USMNT forward has 'definitely got the quality' to shine in the Premier League

Aaron Ramsey has urged Arsenal to retain the services of Folarin Balogun who he says is 'good enough' for Premier League.

Ramsey urges Arsenal to keep Balogun

Striker does not want another loan move

Impressed for Reims in Ligue 1 last season

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT star plied his trade with Reims on loan in Ligue 1 last season where he scored 22 goals in 39 appearances for the club as they finished 11th in the league. Aaron Ramsey, who was at Nice last year, played twice against the young forward.

The former Arsenal star has advised the Gunners to keep hold of the 21-year-old and hailed him as an exciting prospect.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked about the forward, Ramsey said, "He’s a very good player. We played against him a couple of times and, from what I saw, he’s a very exciting player. Arsenal have many great players but he’s definitely got the quality. He’s good enough for the Premier League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun has returned to Arsenal this season but has informed the club that he will no longer leave them on loan after spending the last two seasons at Middlesbrough and Reims. He signed a four-year contract with the Gunners in 2021.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta decides to keep Balogun in his team next season or let him leave. The striker is reportedly wanted by clubs like West Ham, Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig.