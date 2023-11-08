Arsenal fan who collapsed during Manchester City WSL victory sends heartfelt message to Gunners goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger after she helped attract medics' attention

Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger was quick to react after a supporter collapsed during the team's clash with Manchester City.

The Gunners stopper was quick to signal for help for after seeing a supporter in the stands in need of medical assistance at Meadow Park on Sunday.

Arsenal's clash with Manchester City was then stopped for a brief period because of the incident, with Zinsberger seen pointing medical staff in the right direction.

The fan in question, Charlotte King, has now taken to social media to thank Zinsberger for her quick thinking after passing out during Arsenal's match with Manchester City.

"I am the fan that collapsed in the north bank on Sunday, although I don’t remember anything after passing out I have been told you helped get the medics attention for me," wrote King on X. "I Just wanted to personally say thank you for your help! Congratulations on the win too!"

The game did continue after the stoppage with Arsenal going on to collect the three points on Sunday. Goals from Stephanie Catley and Stina Blackstenius secured a 2-1 victory which will be a huge confidence boost to the Gunners after a difficult start to the new campaign.

Jonas Eidevall's side will be hoping to build on that win in what is a busy week. Arsenal take on Bristol City next in the Women's League Cup and then head to Leicester in the league on Sunday.