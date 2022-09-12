Arsenal's Europa League fixture with PSV postponed 'due to severe limitations on police resources'

Arsenal's Europa League tie with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday night has been postponed, UEFA have confirmed.

The fixture has yet to be rescheduled

Arsenal opened European campaign with win at FC Zurich

More than 3,000 PSV fans were due to travel to London

WHAT HAPPENED? The Group A clash was due to take place at Emirates Stadium at 8 pm, but will now be rescheduled to a later date.

The game has been postponed due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will take place in London next Monday, with the police concerned that their resources will be too stretched due to the huge operation that goes into planning for the funeral and all the events building up to it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: UEFA confirmed the news in a statement following talks over the weekend with Arsenal and the Metropolitan Police. The statement said the game had been postponed "due to the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The news raises doubts over Arsenal's Premier League game at Brentford on Sunday afternoon. Should that game also be called off, it would mean the Gunners - whose last league match came against Manchester United on September 4 - would not play again until the north London derby against Spurs immediately after the international break on October 1.

THE VERDICT: Arsenal were hopeful following initial talks with the Metropolitan Police at the end of last week that the game would get the go ahead, but it became clear that there were major concerns as discussions continued over the weekend. For Arsenal it is a worry, with the fixture list now looking more and more troubling given last weekend's postponement against Everton and the growing feeling that this Sunday's game at Brentford will also be called off.

All options were looked at during the talks over the PSV game, including switching the game to Holland, but nothing worked. At present, the most likely date for the rescheduled match is during the week commencing October 17. Arsenal are due to host Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday, October 19, but that fixture could potentially be pushed back, allowing the PSV match to take place.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL: The Gunners are now awaiting confirmation of whether this weekend's match at Brentford is off. If it is, then they will not play again until they host Tottenham on October 1.