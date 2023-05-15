Arsenal doctor gives positive Gabriel Martinelli injury update after ‘disgraceful foul’ from Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

Arsenal’s head of medical services has delivered a positive injury update on Gabriel Martinelli following a “disgraceful foul” on the Brazilian.

Brazilian forced off against Seagulls

Caught by a reckless tackle

Race to be fit in time to face Forest

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinelli, who escaped punishment following a reckless challenge of his own during the early stages of a Premier League clash with Brighton, was forced off after just 20 minutes of a meeting with the Seagulls. He was caught by a nasty tackle from Moises Caicedo, with fears immediately raised as to how long the 21-year-old winger could be sidelined for.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arsenal doctor Gary O’Driscoll told KushAFC when asked for an update on Martinelli following a costly 3-0 defeat for the Gunners at Emirates Stadium: “He’s sore. Terrible foul. Disgraceful foul. He’s a bit sore, but he should be okay. I think he’ll be back before the end of the season.”

O’Driscoll added on Oleksandr Zinchenko: “Not sure about him yet, we’ll see. Everyone’s fighting to be back for the next game.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: William Saliba is another of those stuck on the treatment table heading towards Arsenal's next outing against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with the France international defender being a big miss for Mikel Arteta’s side during an unfortunate run of dropped points.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal appear to have surrendered the Premier League title to Manchester City, as they sit four points off the pace with only two games left to take in, but they will be hoping to have Martinelli back for a trip to Forest and a final day home date with Wolves.