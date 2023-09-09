Bad news for Arsenal? Defender Gabriel Magalhaes forced off injured on Brazil debut against Bolivia after horror tackle caught him on the knee

Gabriel Magalhaes could be seen applying ice to his knee as he failed to last 90 minutes on the pitch on his Brazil debut.

Gabriel Magalhaes applied ice to his knee

Made Brazil debut against Bolivia

Was hit on his chest earlier in the game

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal defender was substituted in the 85th minute and was later seen applying ice to his right knee. Earlier in the game, Bolivian midfielder Diego Bejarano hit the Arsenal defender on his chest by his knee in a horror challenge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Magalhaes' condition will be a big concern for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as the club have already suffered a blow in Jurrien Timber's anterior cruciate ligament injury earlier in the season. The Brazilian featured in the Arsenal starting lineup for the first time in the ongoing season against Manchester United last weekend.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After the international break is over, Arsenal will face Everton in the Premier League on September 17.