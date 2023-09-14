Arsenal set to complete deadline-day move for Australia World Cup star Kyra Cooney-Cross

Peter McVitie
Arsenal are on the verge of signing Kyra Cooney-Cross from Swedish club Hammarby in a deal worth a reported £140,000.

  • Midfielder in London for medical
  • Will complete deadline day move
  • Arsenal to pay £140,000 fee

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old was in London on Thursday to undergo a medical before completing a move to the Women's Super League team, Evening Standard reports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Australia international Cooney-Cross had been linked to Chelsea and Manchester United but has opted to join the Gunners on the final day of the transfer window.

WHAT NEXT? The midfielder could be in action when Jonas Eidevall's team start their league campaign against Liverpool on October 1.

