Arsenal complete £7m signing of Nuno Tavares from Benfica

The 21-year-old defender becomes Arsenal's first signing of the summer

Arsenal have signed Portugal U21 full-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica for £7m.

The 23-year-old, a graduate of Benfica's youth system, has signed a long-term deal to become the Gunners' first signing of the summer.

He is currently in quarantine to comply with UK government coronavirus regulations for international travellers, but is expected to link up with his new team-mates next week.

What was said?

Speaking about his new signing, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told the club's official site: “We welcome Nuno to the club. He is a young player with great promise who has developed very well with Benfica in recent seasons and has also shown his quality by being part of Portugal Under-21s. Nuno’s arrival will give the squad extra strength and options in defence, particularly with this energy on the left side of the pitch."

Technical director Edu added: “Nuno is a talented young player who was wanted by a number of clubs across Europe. He will provide strong back-up in the left-back position. We look forward to him growing and developing with us and becoming an important member of the first-team squad.”

Where will Tavares fit into the Arsenal squad?

Tavares will initially operate as a much-needed back-up to first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney.

Article continues below

The Gunners lacked a natural back-up to the Scotland international last season, which saw midfielder Granit Xhaka deployed in that position during the closing weeks of the season.

Goal understands a further £1.5m ($2.1m) could be paid to Benfica should certain clauses be met during Tavares’ stay at Emirates Stadium.

More to follow.