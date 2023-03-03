Moises Caicedo has signed a new long-term contract at Brighton, just months after trying to force through an exit in the January transfer window.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a rather surprising twist, Brighton have confirmed that Caicedo has signed a contract extension with the club until the summer of 2027, with an option for an additional year. The news comes after the midfielder was the subject of heavy interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea during the January transfer window, with both sides unsuccessfully bidding for the Ecuador international.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement on the club's official website reads: "Moises Caicedo has committed his long-term future to the Albion by agreeing a new contract that runs until 2027, with a club option for an extra year."

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi spoke on the news: "This is a fantastic news for the club, our fans, for me and most importantly for Moises. It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The story of Caicedo's potential Brighton exit dominated the final days of the January transfer window. Since moving to the Seagulls in January 2021, the midfielder has quickly transformed into one of the most exciting prospects in the Premier League, which was reflected in the bidding war that escalated between the two London clubs.

Arsenal saw a £70m offer rejected and ultimately opted to sign the more cost-effective Jorginho from Chelsea, while the Blues focused on completing a British record transfer for Enzo Fernandez instead of pursuing Caicedo, who took to Instagram to try and force through a transfer.

WHAT NEXT? An improved contract throws a spanner into the works regarding a potential summer transfer for Caicedo, who will no doubt remain in demand following his return to Brighton's squad. It remains to be seen if his new contract will merely serve as a way for the Seagulls to secure a more lucrative transfer fee.