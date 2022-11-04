‘No more egos!’ - Arteta ‘scared’ Arsenal stars with Aubameyang axing and united dressing room, says Elneny

Mohamed Elneny says Arsenal players are scared of stepping out of line after Mikel Arteta’s decision to bin off Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last season.

Aubameyang was stripped of Arsenal captaincy

Arteta took decision due to disciplinary issues

Released in January and joined Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egyptian midfielder also suggested that egos are now not allowed in the Arsenal dressing room, as the Gunners prepare to meet Aubameyang for the first time this weekend following his controversial departure in January.

Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and then axed by Arteta after a series of disciplinary breaches, with the striker joining Barcelona after being released by the north London club.

WHAT THEY SAID: He is now back in England with Chelsea and speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge, Elneny says the firm manner in which Arteta handled the situation had others fearful of what could happen should they fall foul of the manager.

He said: “Everyone looked at themselves because [if] Mikel did that to the captain of the team, what is he going to do with another player? This showed that now we can’t play around. Everyone was scared! Everyone is scared with their position because this happened to Aubameyang.

“Of course if anyone is not the captain of the team, does a small mistake, they are going to have the same problem, and no one needs that problem.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal head to Chelsea this weekend sitting top of the Premier League and Elneny believes a big part of their success is a new-found dressing room togetherness.

“We don’t allow big egos,” he said. “This is the dressing room we have now. Everyone loves each other and everyone works for each other. This is what actually makes our squad really strong, because we don’t have egos in the team.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ELNENY? The 30-year-old will be hoping to make his first Premier League appearance since August when Arsenal travel to Chelsea on Sunday.