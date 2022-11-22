Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Lineups and LIVE updates
The 2014 FIFA World Cup's runner-up begin their campaign today against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium.
Argentina come into this game having not lost a single match this year, drawing just one of their nine games. They have a very good record against Saudi Arabia, being unbeaten in their previous four fixtures against them. They will be hoping to start on the strong foot.
Saudi Arabia have just one win in their last five games but have only conceded more than one goal once this year. The 51st ranked nation will be hoping to steal something from Argentina.
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia confirmed lineups
Argentina XI (4-4-2): Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Gomez; Messi, Martinez
Saudi Arabia XI (4-4-1-1): Al-owais; Abdulhamid, Al-tambakti, Al-bulayhi, Al-shahrani; Al-faraj, Kanno, Al-malki; Al-brikan, Al-shehri, Al-dawsari.
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia LIVE updates
Argentina and Saudi Arabia's upcoming World Cup fixtures
Argentina will lock horns against Mexico for their second game and will face Poland in the last game of the group stages. Saudi Arabia will face Poland next before facing Mexico in the final group stage fixture.
Editors' Picks
- The boy Bellingham's a bit special! England winners, losers and ratings as rampant Three Lions run riot against Iran in World Cup opener
- From the Hand of God to the head of Zidane - The World Cup's most iconic moments ever
- El-Hadji Diouf: The Senegal 'Serial Killer' who inspired a World Cup miracle
- No stopping big-game Bale! USMNT winners, losers & ratings as Wales answer Weah's World Cup goal