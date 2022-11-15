News Matches
Argentina

Argentina squad numbers: Messi, Martinez and full list for World Cup

Patrick Allen
17:50 GMT+4 15/11/2022
Leo Messi Argentina 2022-23
Argentina have announced their squad numbers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

There are a few similarities to the 2018 World Cup when it comes to Argentina's squad numbers. Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna and Lionel Messi are three of five players to have kept the same number from Russia. The other two are Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria.

After a somewhat disappointing outing in Russia that saw Argentina exit at the hands of eventual winners France in the round of 16, they'll be hoping to go a few steps further this time around, making those ever-important squad numbers iconic in the process.

GOAL brings you the full list of Argentina squad numbers for the tournament below...

Argentina kit numbers: Messi, Martinez & more

There are three goalkeepers in the final squad, and they will take the No.1, No.12 and No.23 shirt.

PlayerSquad number
Franco Armani1
Juan Foyth2
Nicolas Tagliafico3
Gonzalo Montiel4
Leandro Paredes5
Gaston Pezzella6
Rodrigo De Paul7
Marcos Acuna8
Julian Alvarez9
Lionel Messi10
Angel Di Maria11
Geronimo Rulli12
Cristian Romero13
Exequiel Palacios14
Nicolas Gonzalez15
Joaquin Correa16
Alejandro Gomez17
Guido Rodriguez18
Nicolas Otamendi19
Alexis Mac Allister20
Paulo Dybala21
Lautaro Martinez22
Emiliano Martinez23
Enzo Fernandez24
Lisandro Martinez25
Nahuel Molina26

For a list of full squads for every country, check out our World Cup hub.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (UAE English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (UAE English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (UAE English)