Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts from abroad using a VPN, connect to an Argentinian server and stream World Cup matches for free on Telefe Argentina.





Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 TV rights

In Argentina, the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared across a mix of free-to-air networks, pay-TV channels, and streaming platforms. This setup ensures fans can access the tournament through multiple avenues.

Here is the complete breakdown of where you can watch the 2026 World Cup in Argentina:

Broadcaster Type TV Pública Free-to-Air Telefe Free-to-Air TyC Sports Pay-TV DSports (DirecTV) Pay-TV

Streaming & Digital Options

Paramount+ / Flow: Through a recent partnership, DSports' comprehensive coverage of all 104 matches will also be accessible via Paramount+ for subscribers on major cable providers like Flow.

Disney+ Premium: Holds regional streaming rights in South America to simulcast a substantial package of matches, including those featuring the Argentine national team.

Radio Nacional: For those who prefer audio, the public radio network will provide full live commentary of Argentina's matches across the country.

Whether you are looking for the free national broadcasts of La Albiceleste on TV Pública or want to watch every single game of the tournament via DSports, you will have plenty of options to catch the action.