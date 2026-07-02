Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

World Cup - Final Stage Miami Stadium

Argentina vs Cabo Verde will kick off on 2 Jul 2026 at 18:00 EST and 23:00 GMT.

Argentina and Cabo Verde meet in the ultimate David vs Goliath battle

Tournament debutants meet the defending champions

Cabo Verde has exceeded all expectations on their World Cup debut, capturing the collective imagination of everyone around the planet. They'll have no fear and nothing to lose as they prepare to meet the defending champions. They'll relish the challenge, and make no mistake, the challenge is a considerable one.

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Argentina's last defeat in a knockout match at any tournament came seven years ago in Belo Horizonte, where they fell in the 2019 Copa America semi-finals to fierce rivals Brazil. Since then, they've won two Copa Crowns in 2021 and 2023, sandwiching their epic 2022 World Cup triumph.

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How Argentina and Cabo Verde got here

Argentina have started their World Cup defence in perfect fashion. La Selección has won 10 matches on the bounce, conceding just twice in that sequence, and they've yet to concede at this World Cup. With no Top 10 sides in their path until the semi-finals, they have every chance of going all the way.

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Cape Verde, incredibly, went unbeaten in a group involving Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia, notching three draws. They’re the first nation to progress from their World Cup group without a victory since Chile in 1998, while also becoming the first debuting nation to reach the knockout stages since Slovakia in 2010, and the first African side since Ghana in 2006. Their performance against Spain, especially, will give them the confidence they can ruffle some more illustrious feathers here. They've also used different tactical approaches, capable of defending in a low-block like they did against the Spanish, and putting their foot on the gas like they needed to do against Uruguay. This team isn't a one-trick pony.

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The Messi magic continues

Now 39, the great man has scored six of Argentina's eight goals in North America and will feel right at home at the Hard Rock Stadium. The Inter Miami star is the first man to participate in six World Cups. He's already got six goals at this tournament and has been on the score sheet in seven consecutive World Cup matches, going back to a Round of 16 win over Australia in 2022. The world has run out of superlatives for the great man, and this must surely be the last chance to witness him on the grand stage.

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Vozinha, the archetypal unlikely hero

Not many casual football fans knew his name three weeks ago, but they certainly do now. Josimar José Évora Dias, commonly known as Vozinha, had 40,000 Instagram followers before Cabo Verde held Spain to an improbable 0-0 draw, with the 40-year-old making seven stunning saves. Now, he's got 17.5 million fans on the platform.

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Likely Argentina XI

Emi Martínez; Molina, Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernández, Almada; Messi, Lautaro Martínez.

Likely Cabo Verde XI

Vozinha; Moreira, Pico, Diney, S. Cabral; Lenini; Mendes, Duarte, Monteiro, J. Cabral; Livramento.

Key Argentina vs Cabo Verde stats

With 29 appearances, Messi holds the current record for the most World Cup matches by any player. The Inter Miami man has 202 caps overall for Albiceleste.

Five of Argentina's last seven matches produced over 2.5 goals.

Lionel Scaloni’s side became just the third reigning champions to reach the World Cup knockout stage this century.

Seven of Argentina's last 13 World Cup knockout ties went to extra time, while no team have seen more games go to extra time than Argentina’s 11 in World Cup history.

Cabo Verde's Blue Sharks are the lowest-ranked side to reach the World Cup knockout stages in their debut appearance.

One of four debutants at the 2026 finals, along with Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan, only Cabo Verde made it through to the first knockouts.

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Argentina's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (River Plate), Rodrigo de Paul (Inter Miami), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Ezequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea).

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Nico Paz (Como), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan).

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Cabo Verde's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Vozinha (Chaves), Marcio Rosa (Montana), CJ dos Santos (San Diego).

Defenders: Stopira (Torreense), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers), Joao Paulo (FCSB), Diney (Al Bataeh), Logan Costa (Villarreal), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Wagner Pina (Trabzonspor), Sidny Lopes Cabral (Benfica), Kelvin Pires (SJK).

Midfielders: Jamiro Monteiro (PEC Zwolle), Kevin Pina (Krasnodar), Deroy Duarte (Ludogorets), Telmo Arcanjo (Vitória Guimarães), Laros Duarte (Puskás Akademia), Yannick Semedo (Farense).

Forwards: Ryan Mendes (Igdir), Garry Rodrigues (Apollon Limassol), Willy Semedo (Omonia), Jovane Cabral (Estrela Amadora), Gilson Tavares (Akron Tolyatti), Dailon Livramento (Casa Pia), Helio Varela (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Nuno da Costa (Istanbul Basaksehir).

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Team news & squads

Argentina are managed by Lionel Scaloni, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Cabo Verde head coach Bubista also has no reported injuries or suspensions listed in the current data. As with Argentina, a projected XI has not yet been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Argentina and Cabo Verde are recorded in the available data. This fixture in Miami will be the first time these two nations have met at any level.

Standings

Argentina finished top of Group J, while Cabo Verde qualified from Group H in second place.