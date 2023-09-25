Argentina and Fiorentina winger Nico Gonzalez awarded new contract after Premier League summer interest

Argentine forward has penned a long-term deal to stay at Fiorentina after the Italian club spurned Premier League interest for the winger last summer.

Rejected Premier League move in summer

Appeared for Argentina in September

Brentford offered to break transfer record for forward

WHAT HAPPENED? Brentford were among the clubs eager to secure Gonzalez's services last summer, offering over €40 million (£36m/$43m) for the player, who worked his way into the Argentinian national team picture in September. He has scored two and added an assist in four Serie A games so far this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward rejected Premier League interest in August, and after a steady start to the Serie A campaign, has penned a long term deal to stay at Fiorentina, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Gonzalez is struggling with a knock sustained in the Europa Conference League last Thursday, but will hope to be in contention as his side travel to Frosinone later this week.