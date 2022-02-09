Commentator's nightmare! Arbroath clash features four players called Hamilton... and so are their opponents!

By Seth Vertelney
Getty/Goal

The Scottish Championship game went viral on Wednesday night after people spotted a high potential for confusion

Wednesday's match between Hamilton Academical and Arbroath featured a recurring theme that will have generated plenty of confusion for viewers and commentators alike: Hamilton.

The Scottish Championship match involving a team called Hamilton also featured four players with the surname Hamilton.

Hamilton Academical started Jamie Hamilton, while Arbroath featured Chris Hamilton, Jack Hamilton and Colin Hamilton.

The lineups

