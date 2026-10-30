Appeal rejected! Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman slapped with three-match ban after Carabao Cup red card drama

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Arsenal have suffered a significant setback in their efforts to protect teenage sensation Max Dowman after an independent commission dismissed their appeal against his recent red card. The 16-year-old attacker was sent off during a frustrating Carabao Cup evening for the Gunners, and the club's attempt to overturn the decision has officially fallen flat.

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Dowman sees red in Carabao Cup exit

The 16-year-old was given his marching orders in the 85th minute of Arsenal's Carabao Cup tie against Fleetwood Town. The late dismissal followed a heavy challenge from Harrison Neal, with the teenager reacting poorly and kicking out at his opponent.

Mikel Arteta's side ultimately exited the competition on penalties following a tense 1-1 draw. Hoping to spare their academy star a lengthy domestic suspension, the north London club formally challenged the referee's decision on grounds of wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment.

FA confirms appeal dismissal

Those hopes were quickly dashed when the Football Association shut down Arsenal's attempts to clear the youngster's name. Taking to X on Thursday, an FA spokesperson released a statement confirming that the original on-field decision would be upheld by an independent panel.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has dismissed claims of both wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment for Max Dowman," the governing body announced.

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The statement continued: "The Arsenal player was sent off during their EFL Cup game against Fleetwood Town on Tuesday 27 October and will be suspended for three matches." The FA also clarified that full written reasons for the commission's verdict will be published in due course.

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Arteta demands emotional control

Addressing the media immediately after the midweek defeat, Arteta shed light on his tactical and mental expectations for the squad. While the Spanish manager admitted he had not yet spoken directly to Dowman regarding the dismissal, he hinted at frustration over the lapse in discipline.

"When we prepared the context of the match, we were very clear on the things to respect, the things that emotionally we have to dominate, it was very clear," Arteta stated.

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The incident serves as a harsh learning curve for the highly-rated teenager. First-team opportunities are precious for academy prospects, and a momentary loss of composure has now derailed his immediate integration into the senior setup.

Premier League absence looms

Dowman is now ruled out of Arsenal’s upcoming domestic schedule, missing pivotal Premier League fixtures against Liverpool, Hull City, and Newcastle. This suspension temporarily deprives Arteta of a promising attacking option as the Gunners navigate a demanding autumn calendar.

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However, the domestic ban does not carry over to European commitments. The attacker remains eligible for Arsenal's Champions League clash against Slavia Prague on 4 November. His return to domestic availability is officially scheduled for the blockbuster Premier League showdown against Manchester City on 29 November.