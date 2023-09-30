Antony's ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin issues fresh statement after winger returns to Man Utd

The ex-girlfriend of Manchester United winger Antony has broken her silence following the Brazilian's return to training at Old Trafford.

Gabriella Cavallin made a series of assault allegations against the 24-year-old, along with two other women earlier this month.

Influencer and DJ Cavallin claimed the United star and Brazil international had attacked her on various occasions between June 2022 and May 2023. After initially being placed on paid leave from Manchester United, Antony has been permitted to return to first-team training.

Antony has also spoken to Greater Manchester Police regarding the allegations, and Cavallin has had her say on the matter.

A press release statement on her behalf reads: "Gabriela Cavallin's attorneys inform that the crimes committed by the player are still being investigated by the Manchester Police and also the Brazilian Police, which is why we believe that he will soon be sent to Court, where he will have to face a trial.

"It seems obvious to us that fallacies would be created with the intention of the team bringing him back to training."

Antony, who was not in United's matchday squad for their 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday, denies any wrongdoing.

Upon the former Ajax ace's return to Manchester United, Red Devils boss Erik Ten Hag said: "We make the statement so I refer to the statement, everything has been made clear in the statement.

"No, I don't think it's a distraction. We will focus on the games. He will do as well. On Saturday, he will be back in training, so tomorrow. I have to see, but I think, yeah (he's fit)."