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Antonio Conte has dropped a bombshell regarding his future, admitting that he expects to return to Juventus for a second stint as head coach. The former Napoli and Inter boss remains deeply tied to the Bianconeri, where he previously enjoyed immense success both as a legendary player and a title-winning manager.

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Conte opens the door to Turin return

The Italian tactician spent over a decade representing the Old Lady on the pitch before capturing three consecutive league titles to launch their run of nine straight Scudetto in the 2010s. Turin remains the only stop in his coaching career where he has lasted longer than two years, and he believes unfinished business will eventually draw him back.

"I think that sooner or later the circle will close," Conte admitted in an interview with Cronache di Spogliatoio. "I know I left something behind and I know that eventually the circle will be closed with Juventus.

"There have been moments in the past where we could have reunited, but it’s been difficult because two things have to align. I have to be available and Juventus have to be looking for a coach who isn’t currently employed."

Why timing stopped Conte from returning to Juventus

Conte explained that two recent vacancies in Turin slipped away because of timing, pushing him toward rival Serie A benches instead. He also revealed that he had been in the building and ready to sign in 2009 - two years before his eventual appointment - only for a row over Brazilian playmaker Diego to derail the move.

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"There have been two instances. Once, when Juventus decided to hire Maurizio Sarri, I was available and later ended up at Inter. Then there was a second time when I was free, just as [Cristiano] Giuntoli arrived. Giuntoli decided to go for [Thiago] Motta and I went to Napoli."

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He added: "After my time at Bari, there was a possibility of my going to Juventus. [Claudio] Ranieri was the head coach at the time, but eventually they let him go and brought in Ciro [Ferrara] for the final three matches, hoping to qualify for the Champions League.

"They knew perfectly well that I would have played a 4-2-4 formation, given that I would have had forwards like Mauri, [Vincenzo] Iaquinta, [David] Trezeguet and [Alessandro] Del Piero. I told them 'look, as far as forwards go, we’re all set, we need to sign some wingers’. But for whatever reason, they ended up signing Diego from Werder Bremen instead, and then they called me and said 'we need you to come in because we still need some reassurances from you’. I was still at Bari at the time."

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How a 2009 row over Diego proved Conte never compromises

That 2009 meeting inside the Juventus offices highlighted the rigid tactical convictions that have defined Conte's entire managerial career, causing him to walk away from his dream move before putting pen to paper.

"I went, walking in as the Juve manager and then we started talking. They asked me how I wanted to play, and I replied with a '4-2-4'. They said 'but where would you play Diego?' I answered 'you were the ones who signed him, even though I said that we already have four forwards. So I would play him alongside one of the strikers'.

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“Then they told me 'well, Diego wants to play in a 4-3-1-2'. Imagine my anger at the time. Although, that anger shows that I’m a very direct person who doesn’t make compromises. Anyone else, literally anyone else, would have said 'sure, I’ll even play him in goal if you want, just let me sign the contract and I’ll join Juve'.

"I was moving from Bari to Juventus after all. But once they said that to me, I stood firm in my ideas, firm in my convictions, and firm in the fact that I wasn’t going to make any compromises or promise anything I knew I wouldn’t deliver.

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"So, I told them 'if a player decides how we play, then I’m not the right coach for you'. And that was it. I walked away and by the time I left that meeting, I was no longer the coach of Juventus."

What lies ahead for Conte and Juventus

Any future reunion in Turin hinges on the exact alignment Conte outlined: both his own availability on the market and a simultaneous vacancy on the Juventus bench. Just as importantly, the Bianconeri hierarchy will know from his 2009 walkout that hiring their former three-time Scudetto winner means backing his strict tactical convictions without compromise.